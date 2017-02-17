This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys capturing gold in Mexico and Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards in a Street Fight main event, drew 325,000 viewers.

This is up from last week's low 252,000 viewers.

This week's show ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show did not make the list.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode:

