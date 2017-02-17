Source: The Sun

Jeff Jarrett spoke with The Sun while he was in the UK for business regarding Impact wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's the hottest scene in the world, without question. It's something that is not a surprise to me as I saw it several years ago. There were independent promotions that were doing things right but it takes a while to come into place. But it's the hottest scene in the world, the talent is here and it is high on the agenda of myself and Ed, the president of Anthem Wrestling. We've got our work cut out, but it's exciting to re-energise and the UK is a top priority for us."

Matt Hardy's success:

"I prefer to call it match-making or booking, because Matt, Jeff and 'Broken Brilliance' – they are the creators of that. You just have to put them in positions and let them run with it. I think that's part of the magic of our business is that we don't really write stories but document them. Matt Hardy has reinvented himself in a unique way, and with Jeremy Borash and how it is edited, it is groundbreaking and it is revolutionising different story aspects. When you look down in history, whether it was The Rock or Stone Cold, they are the perfect example that you can be given the ball, but you then have to run with it. Matt was given the ball, and he ran with it."

Being back with Impact:

"Being back with Impact wrestling, I couldn't be happier for those guys, but from a professional and business side, it energises me so much to find the next AJ Styles, the next Bobby Roode, the next Samoa Joe. And at Impact, that's a big part of what we are doing. From the corporate side to the in-ring product, it's a restructure, a reorganisation, and we want to make Impact great again."

Jeff Jarrett also discussed his family being in the wrestling business and Impact wrestling's App. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

