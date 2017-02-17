- Above, The New Day and Rich Swann took turns playing against each other in UFC 2. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is clawing closer to 1 million subscribers, they are currently at 955k.

Mickie James spoke with ESPN (you can read the full interview by clicking here ) and talked about the experience of going from the WWE to independent wrestling.

"It's very humbling when you leave here and you've wrestled in front of sold-out crowds of as many as 90,000 people, to go back to square one. I came from the independent scene and I've wrestled in front of a crowd of four people in a car lot in 104 degrees in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It's very humbling when you have to go backwards and after doing it for a bit, I was sitting there and debating with myself about what I should do. I don't want to retire on the independent scene. I don't want my legacy to be remembered as that. I wasn't sure whether it was time to walk away, but I didn't want to be remembered in that way."

