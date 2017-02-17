- Above, The New Day and Rich Swann took turns playing against each other in UFC 2. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is clawing closer to 1 million subscribers, they are currently at 955k.

Mickie James spoke with ESPN and talked about the experience of going from the WWE to independent wrestling.

"It's very humbling when you leave here and you've wrestled in front of sold-out crowds of as many as 90,000 people, to go back to square one. I came from the independent scene and I've wrestled in front of a crowd of four people in a car lot in 104 degrees in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It's very humbling when you have to go backwards and after doing it for a bit, I was sitting there and debating with myself about what I should do. I don't want to retire on the independent scene. I don't want my legacy to be remembered as that. I wasn't sure whether it was time to walk away, but I didn't want to be remembered in that way."

- The latest sale at WWEShop.com is on select WWE merchandise for $5, $10, and $15. No code is necessary, just click this link. The sale ends on February 18 at 2:59am EST.

