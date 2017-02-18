Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Tampa, Florida:
* Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak
* Daria Berenato and Heidi Lovelace defeated Kimber Lee and Macey Estrella in a solid match
* Mandy Rose did an in-ring heel promo on how good looking she is
* Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson
* Roderick Strong defeated Kona Reeves
* Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Patrick Clark with Kinshasa
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.