Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Battle Royal with the winner main eventing against Shinsuke Nakamura with Babatunde Aiyegbusi, Tian Bing, Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic, Patrick Clark, Oney Lorcan, Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, Aleister Black, The Bollywood Boyz, Jeet Rama, Dan Matha and The Ealy Twins. Clark got the win

* Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak

* Daria Berenato and Heidi Lovelace defeated Kimber Lee and Macey Estrella in a solid match

* Mandy Rose did an in-ring heel promo on how good looking she is

* Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson

* Roderick Strong defeated Kona Reeves

* Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Patrick Clark with Kinshasa

