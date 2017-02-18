Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made an appearance at Friday's WWE live event in Dallas, Texas during an eight-man match with Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel taking on Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars.
Below are photos and video from the show:
#WWEDallas pardon my language but s--t just got real! #TheBeast is here @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/DjvaanmWad— Sean Rhodes (@Sean_Rhodes44) February 18, 2017
Brock Lesnar Beating up 6 Man in #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/JSXMjw7TGG— Mr.??vLz (@xiTzZD7oom) February 18, 2017
The beast incarnated in #WWEDallas ???????? @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/25KDMXhJVg— Sarah Salvidrez ?? (@SarahKarenXOXO) February 18, 2017
#TheBeast #WWEDALLAS pic.twitter.com/hINaXIx48N— Albert Alvarez (@TheTexansGuru) February 18, 2017
BUUHROCKKK LEEESSSSNAARRRR #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/qUQCQhW38W— Darren (@djohn90) February 18, 2017
Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/2xRrTbTCKM— Zachary Mayberry (@zdmay) February 18, 2017
