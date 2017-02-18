Thanks to Scott Vessenmeyer for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Dallas, Texas:
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann
* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus
* Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Goldust and R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars ended when Brock Lesnar interfered and took everyone out with suplexes and F5s. Lesnar and Paul Heyman cut a promo on Big Show but he came out
* Brock Lesnar defeated Big Show. Impressive F5 from Lesnar to win
* Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn
* Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley defeated Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.