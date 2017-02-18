Thanks to Scott Vessenmeyer for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Dallas, Texas:

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Rich Swann

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus

* Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Goldust and R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars ended when Brock Lesnar interfered and took everyone out with suplexes and F5s. Lesnar and Paul Heyman cut a promo on Big Show but he came out

* Brock Lesnar defeated Big Show. Impressive F5 from Lesnar to win

* Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley defeated Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

