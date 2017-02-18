- Cathy Kelley looks at some of Rusev's recent social media shenanigans with the NBA in this new video from WWE Digital.

- Former WWE announcer and wrestler Raymond Rougeau turns 62 years old today.

- Samoa Joe made his main roster WWE live event debut on Friday night in Dallas, Texas with a win over Sami Zayn. As noted, Joe vs. Sami is expected to be announced soon for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

- As noted, WWE referee Charles Robinson suffered a foot injury during the John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble last month. Robinson suffered the injury at around 7 minutes into the match but kept working. Robinson expected to be back in action for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view but revealed on Friday that he just underwent surgery. He tweeted the following, thanking former WCW star Lodi for helping him out:

Heading into surgery! Very excited for great results. See you soon @WWE @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/DckQ7Cm8YW — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) February 17, 2017

