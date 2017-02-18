- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele passed away on Thursday at the age of 79. Producer George Dorunda released a Living Legacy video from Steele on Friday, titled "A Walk Through Life with Jim Myers - AKA George 'The Animal' Steele." The video was linked to by Steele's official Twitter account. You can watch the one-hour video above.

Finn Balor is being advertised for WWE live events in Buffalo, NY on March 10th, Toronto on March 11th and White Plains, NY on March 26th. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 but has been in Birmingham, Alabama a lot lately as he rehabs his way back from shoulder surgery. No word yet on who Balor might face at WrestleMania 33.

- We noted before how The Bella Twins were filming with YouTube star Lilly Singh in Los Angeles this week. They also did a new shoot with Complex Magazine while in town, seen in the photos below:

