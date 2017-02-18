- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele passed away on Thursday at the age of 79. Producer George Dorunda released a Living Legacy video from Steele on Friday, titled "A Walk Through Life with Jim Myers - AKA George 'The Animal' Steele." The video was linked to by Steele's official Twitter account. You can watch the one-hour video above.
- We noted before how The Bella Twins were filming with YouTube star Lilly Singh in Los Angeles this week. They also did a new shoot with Complex Magazine while in town, seen in the photos below:
Fun morning getting sweaty with @Complex magazine! Thank you @Rexerciseme & @EmilyeOberg for getting sweaty with me!??N pic.twitter.com/XD1H4lXCNM— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 17, 2017
