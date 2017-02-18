Mick Foley announced earlier this month that he was going to have hip surgery, which would take him out of action for about six weeks. He said that he would have the surgery when he had a break in his schedule, and also mentioned, "The good news is that the GM position doesn't offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events."

So the question is: if Mick Foley was replaced, who should become the new Raw General Manager?

See Also Mick Foley On Vince McMahon Chewing Out Braun Strowman, Making Less As GM Than Working For Himself

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any wrestlers or ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.