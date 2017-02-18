- Above, WCPW held a press conference for its upcoming 64-man Pro World Cup Tournament. Jim Ross, Matt Striker, Zack Sabre Jr. and others spoke about the tournament and revealed half the field in the England, German, Scotland, and Mexico qualifiers. Canada, United States, Japan, and Rest of the World qualifiers will be revealed at a later date. Two winners from each block will go on to form a 16-man world tournament to decide a final winner.
EVOLVE 78 (Every match is a first-time meeting in the promotion)
* Timothy Thatcher w/ Stokely Hathaway defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi (EVOLVE Championship Match)
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee
* Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. ACH
* Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry
* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jason Kincaid
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Gatekeepers
* Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory
EVOLVE 79
* Tim Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway/Fred Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (EVOLVE Championship Match)
* Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle
* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Darby Allin
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Keith Lee
* ACH vs. Jason Kincaid
* Jeff Cobb vs. Jaka
* Thatcher/Yehi loser at EVOLVE 78 vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry
- Lucha Underground announcer, Vampiro, traveled to Mexico City where AAA announced him as their new Director of Talents.
Bienvenido @vampiro_vampiro como Director de Talento de @luchalibreaaa. #25AniversarioAAA #TheBestisYetToCome
