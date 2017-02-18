Ivan Koloff has passed away at the age of 74.

PWInsider is reporting "The Russian Bear" died after battling liver cancer. He was famously known for defeating Bruno Sammartino at Madison Square Garden, after Bruno held the WWWF World Heavyweight Cahmpionship for nearly eight years.

Below are various videos from Koloff's career:

