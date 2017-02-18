Ivan Koloff has passed away at the age of 74.
Below are various videos from Koloff's career:
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Ivan Koloff has passed away at the age of 74.
Below are various videos from Koloff's career:
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.comments powered by Disqus
"The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff Passes Away At The Age Of 74
Jim Ross Blogs On Bray Wyatt Being A "Significant Baby Face In The Making," SmackDown Commentary
Vampiro Gets New Role (Photo), Pro World Cup Press Conference (Video), Cards For EVOLVE 78 And 79
Sound Off: Who Could Replace Mick Foley As The New Raw General Manager?
CJ Parker On When He Knew He Was Done With WWE NXT, NJPW Being The Best Wrestling Promotion, More
Finn Balor Returning To WWE Action Soon, George "The Animal" Steele Video, The Bella Twins Photos
WWE Referee Undergoes Surgery (Photos), Samoa Joe Makes Live Event Debut, Rusev, Raymond Rougeau
WWE Live Event Results From Dallas (2/17): Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns Headlines, Samoa Joe, More
Kurt Angle Reportedly Wrestling For WWE, Update On WWE Contacting Women's Wrestlers For WrestleMania
AJ Styles Calls John Cena "The Best," Says Cena "Insisted" On Putting Bray Wyatt Over
Samoa Joe On CM Punk's Reaction To Him Going To WWE, Helping John Cena Get Into WWE, Universal Title
Paige And Alberto Del Rio Getting Married Soon, WWE Superstar Out Of Action For Six Months
Roman Reigns Should Be Facing Bray Wyatt For WWE Title At WrestleMania, According To WWE "Rule Book"
Former ECW And WWE Star Nicole Bass Passes Away
Ranking The 10 Worst WWE RAW Entrance Themes
More On John Cena Taking Time Away From WWE After WrestleMania 33