Although, Elimination Chamber put up a good fight, it could not topple this week's episode of NXT, which took the number one spot on the WWE Network. After this past Sunday's PPV came in second, 205 Live and Talking Smack rounded out the top four most watched shows the week.

Holy Foley held strong as four of the five new episodes still remained in the top 20. With WWE's more recent "Big 4" PPVs taking up much of the list, there was a newcomer that skyrocketed up the list. Legends with JBL came in fifth place, thanks to his interview with "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart. A Raw Replay (Brock Lesnar returns) from January 16, 2017 also cracked the list.

Here are the full rankings:

#20 - Holey Foley: Ditch the Clown (Ep: 7)

#19 - Raw (1234)

#18 - Total Bellas: Who's the Boss? (Ep: 3)

#17 - WrestleMania 30

#16 - Holey Foley: The Storm Before the Calm (Ep: 9)

#15 - NXT Takeover: San Antonio

#14 - SummerSlam 2016

#13 - Holey Foley: The Moment of Truth (Ep: 10)

#12 - Survivor Series 2016

#11 - WrestleMania 31

#10 - Holy Foley: Foley Family Vacation (Ep: 8)

#9 - WrestleMania 32

#8 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#7 - NXT (377)

#6 - Royal Rumble 2017

#5 - Legends with JBL: Jimmy Hart

#4 - Talking Smack (913)

#3 - 205 Live (12)

#2 - Elimination Chamber 2017

#1 - NXT (378)

