- Weigh-ins for Sunday's UFC Fight Night 105 event went down earlier in the day and all but one fighter made weight. Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne headline the FOX Sports 1 show and both were under the heavyweight limit.

Gina Mazany was the only fighter to miss weight, but her bout with Sara McMann will continue on as planned.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/9 p.m. ET)

* Travis Browne (241 lbs.) vs. Derrick Lewis (262)

* Johny Hendricks (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (182)

* Sam Sicilia (144) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

* Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Elias Theodorou (185.5)

* Gina Mazany (139.5) vs. Sara McMann (135)

* Paul Felder (155) vs. Alessandro Ricci (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/7 p.m. ET)

* Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)

* Carla Esparza (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

* Reginaldo Vieira (136) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)

* Jack Marshman (184) vs. Thiago "Marreta" Santos (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Ryan Janes (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

- Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is officially signed and back with the promotion. UFC president Dana White confirmed the news with the Los Angeles Times.

St-Pierre left the sport after a successful title defense in 2013 vs. Johny Hendricks, vacating the title in the process. It remains unknown at this time where GSP will compete at in regards to weight class.

Dana White just made it official to me: @GeorgesStPierre is back in the UFC. Signed deal. More soon at @latimessports ... — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) February 17, 2017

