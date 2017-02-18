- Above is the latest WWE "Top 10" video featuring Gigantic Big Men Maulings. It includes Braun Strowman taking out Mark Henry, and The Great Khali chopping down The Undertaker, among others.

- WWE's latest poll asked: "Which WWE Superstar would have the best chance of winning the NBA's Slam Dunk Competition?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Kofi Kingston (43 percent), Big Cass (25 percent), Roman Reigns (10 percent), AJ Styles (10 percent), and Neville (5 percent).

Ric Flair Crashes ESPN 'First Take,' Mojo Rawley On Gronk Working With WWE, ESPN Power Rankings
- During NBA All-Star Weekend both Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal gave their best shot at Ric Flair's "Woo!" WWE has since posted an article about the impressions of Flair and felt they both needed work.


