- Above is the latest WWE "Top 10" video featuring Gigantic Big Men Maulings. It includes Braun Strowman taking out Mark Henry, and The Great Khali chopping down The Undertaker, among others.

- During NBA All-Star Weekend both Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal gave their best shot at Ric Flair's "Woo!" WWE has since posted an article about the impressions of Flair and felt they both needed work.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.