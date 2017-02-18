Kurt Angle spoke with Forbes as his WWE Hall of Fame induction draws near. Here are some of the highlights.

"I would say Austin, Cena, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are my four picks [to induct me into the Hall of Fame]."

John Cena's place in history:

"He has been the staple of sports entertainment for the last 11 years. The incredible thing about John, John has never been known, personally for all of us, as a fighter. He's not a guy who's going to to throw fists and mix it up. But what he has been able to endure for 12, 13 years. Nobody has ever done that. John Cena is the man. I don't know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top...I'm not going to say he's was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history."

Impact of social media:

"I believe that social media has made it much easier for the fans to semi-control what's going on. When somebody's in high demand, after a while, WWE can't ignore it. Daniel Bryan is a great example. So, I think that social media has given the fans a bigger voice and it's gotten to the point where companies can't ignore it anymore. If you're hot, you're hot. I believe maybe social media maybe had a little bit to do with me being able to come back to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. A lot of fans want to see Kurt Angle, one last run in the WWE and it's become so consistent, it's crazy and I'm actually in shock at how much support I get on social media."

Kurt Angle also discussed Linda McMahon, WWE acquiring new talent, and how it's easier for amateur wrestlers to transition into UFC over pro wrestling. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.