The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sin Cara and Jinder Mahal make their entrances as R-Truth, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Mahal briefly locks in a headlock on Sin Cara. Mahal hits a shoulder block on Sin Cara. Sin Cara rolls Mahal up for a two count. Mahal kicks Sin Cara before striking him. Sin Cara hits an arm drag on Mahal. Sin Cara briefly locks in an armlock, Mahal strikes Sin Cara. Sin Cara sends Mahal to the corner before punching him several times. Mahal dumps Sin Cara over the top rope to the ring apron prior to punching him and sending him to ringside. Mahal rolls Sin Cara back in to the ring and pins him for a one count. Mahal stomps Sin Cara several times. Mahal goes to the second rope. Mahal chops Sin Cara before hitting a knee drop and pinning him for a one count. Mahal briefly locks in a headlock on Sin Cara prior to slamming him to the mat. Mahal goes to the second rope again, only to receive a dropkick from Sin Cara. Sin Cara hits a springboard crossbody and a springboard elbow on Mahal. Sin Cara hits a modified head scissors before hitting a springboard moonsault on Mahal. Mahal eventually hits a neckbreaker on Sin Cara. Mahal pins Sin Cara for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman defeating Mark Henry prior to a brawl with Roman Reigns.

A recap of the "Festival of Friendship" from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Kevin Owens attacking United States Champion Chris Jericho.

Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak make their entrances.

Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander

Gulak and Ali start the match. Ali locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak slams Ali to the mat, Ali maintains the headlock though. Alexander tags in. Alexander briefly locks in a headlock on Gulak. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Gulak before hitting a modified head scissors on him. Alexander dropkicks Gulak. Gulak headbutts Alexander. Nese is tagged in. Nese briefly locks in a headlock on Alexander, Alexander sends Nese to the ropes. Alexander locks a headlock in on Nese, Nese sends Alexander to the ropes. Alexander strikes Gulak, sending him off the apron. Nese slams Alexander to the mat, before sliding out of the ring. Nese pulls Alexander put of the ring and drives him into the side of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Nese hits a leg drop on Alexander in the ring as we return from the commercial. Nese pins Alexander for a one count. Gulak is tagged in. Gulak clotheslines Alexander. Gulak pins Alexander for a two count. Alexander kicks Gulak. Nese tags in. Alexander punches Nese in the face. Nese elbows Alexander. Gulak is tagged back in. Gulak kicks Alexander. Nese is tagged back in. Nese and Gulak send Alexander to the ropes, Alexander does a back-handspring and kicks both of them. Ali is tagged back in. Ali clotheslines Nese before elbowing him as well. Nese sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Ali dodges an attack attempt by Nese before kicking him in the face. Ali hits a neckbreaker on Nese. Gulak breaks a pin attempt by Ali. Alexander clotheslines Gulak, Gulak rolls out of the ring. Nese sends Alexander out of the ring. Ali hits a DDT on Nese. Ali hits his Inverted 450 Splash on Nese. Ali pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali

A recap of the Women's Championship Match from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bayley defeating RAW Women's Champion Charlotte for the title.

