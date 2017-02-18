I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. We have been close Friends since the day I started in the business in 1972. We traveled the Roads all through the 70's and 80's together. I learned so much from one of the greatest workers in the History of this business. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace

