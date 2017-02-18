Earlier today, Ivan Koloff passed away at the age of 74 from liver cancer. WWE stars and wrestling personalities took to social media to remember "The Russian Bear."
Ivan Koloff set a great example for me in the way he treated people. So sad to lose such a great man. A true legend. https://t.co/nsgb3bCP6M— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 18, 2017
The Iron Sheik:
BEFORE THERE WAS IRON SHEIK THERE WAS IVAN KOLOFF. HERE WITH MY BROTHER NIKOLAI. HE MAKE THE GARDEN SHAKE. RIP BROTHER pic.twitter.com/4q4SIVcb0u— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 18, 2017
Jim Ross:
I'm hopeful @WWE recognizes the passing of #IvanKoloff on #RAW plus recognition at #WWEHOF feels warranted. #RIPIvanKoloff— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 18, 2017
Triple H:
A fierce competitor in the ring who was able to anger (and excite!) fans worldwide. RIP to one of best villains in our business, Ivan Koloff pic.twitter.com/ErPvsInV4o— Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2017
Sean Waltman:
If you ever met Ivan Koloff, then you met the nicest man in the world. #RIPIvanKoloff pic.twitter.com/iaHBx74MSx— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 18, 2017
Hulk Hogan:
RIP Ivan Koloff,it's been a tough week,Chavo,Nicole Bass,George Steel,Ivan and Marty Prince,I would feel helpless if not for my faith1loveHH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 18, 2017
Bubba Ray Dudley:
Regardless of why, Ivan beat Bruno in the Garden.— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 18, 2017
NOBODY beats Bruno in the Garden.
Thats a ?? HEEL.
RIP #IvanKoloff
Scott Dawson:
Thoughts & prayers going out to the family of former WWE Champion, Ivan Koloff. An incredibly kind man who loved our business. #RIPIvan pic.twitter.com/8OYhkxrvp1— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 18, 2017
Ric Flair:
I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. We have been close Friends since the day I started in the business in 1972. We traveled the Roads all through the 70's and 80's together. I learned so much from one of the greatest workers in the History of this business. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace
