Source: Newsweek

Jeff Jarrett spoke with Newsweek as he looks to rebuild the Impact wrestling brand. Here are some of the highlights:

"It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn't fruitful for anyone—whether you're a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn't good for the industry."

Working with other promotions:

"WWE is the leader of the marketplace. But it's only in the last three months did they start recognizing other wrestling promotions. For years I've been saying that. Just recently we struck up a relationship with [Japan's] Pro Wrestling Noah. It's obvious with [independent tag team] The Young Bucks and [Impact's] The Hardys, there's some unique stuff being developed—that's another extension of promotions working together. Part of the vision is to work within the wrestling community. That's what fans want—dream match-ups."

Teaming up with Anthem:

"From the very first meeting I had with them, it was very apparent to me how sound business-wise and structurally [they were] and where they wanted to go with things aligned with my thoughts. It was a pretty quick realization that we should work together."

Jeff Jarrett also discussed expanding in the UK and improving the Impact brand. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.