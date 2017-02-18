- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella competed in a Hot Wheels race while on a tour of Mattel. Brie's car ended up winning the race.
"They [WWE] said they would have worked with me 100 percent. The WWE feels whenever you're trying to do something in a positive light to help out your community -- they always are appreciative of that. They were definitely willing to work around my schedule. I may not have been able to do all the shows but I definitely would still be part of the WWE family."
- Nikki and Brie also made an appearance last night at the Women's Image Awards to present two awards. The twins also won an award for "Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series" for Total Divas.
We won! ?? So happy, grateful and honored! Feeling so empowered, inspired and motivated! Met so many amazing women and heard such strong, inspiring and empowering speeches tonight. Truly blessed for WWE, the E! Network and Bunim Murray for giving us such an amazingly huge platform to use our voices! Love working with women that are so brave and kick so much butt! ?????? #totaldivas #totalbellas #womenempoweringwomen #womenswrestling #wwesuperstar #realitytv #winawards
Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series @BellaTwins for @TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/NfQAo0n8fw— The WIN Awards (@TheWINAwards) February 18, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.