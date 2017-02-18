- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella competed in a Hot Wheels race while on a tour of Mattel. Brie's car ended up winning the race.

- ESPN spoke with Rhyno (you can read the full interview by clicking here) on his political aspirations. He was asked if he did win, would he still work for WWE?

"They [WWE] said they would have worked with me 100 percent. The WWE feels whenever you're trying to do something in a positive light to help out your community -- they always are appreciative of that. They were definitely willing to work around my schedule. I may not have been able to do all the shows but I definitely would still be part of the WWE family."

Nikki Bella On Her Career Shortening Neck Surgery, Almost Never Wrestling Again, Working Babyface
See Also
Nikki Bella On Her Career Shortening Neck Surgery, Almost Never Wrestling Again, Working Babyface

- Nikki and Brie also made an appearance last night at the Women's Image Awards to present two awards. The twins also won an award for "Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series" for Total Divas.



Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles