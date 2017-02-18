- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella competed in a Hot Wheels race while on a tour of Mattel. Brie's car ended up winning the race.

- ESPN spoke with Rhyno (you can read the full interview by clicking here ) on his political aspirations. He was asked if he did win, would he still work for WWE?

"They [WWE] said they would have worked with me 100 percent. The WWE feels whenever you're trying to do something in a positive light to help out your community -- they always are appreciative of that. They were definitely willing to work around my schedule. I may not have been able to do all the shows but I definitely would still be part of the WWE family."

- Nikki and Brie also made an appearance last night at the Women's Image Awards to present two awards. The twins also won an award for "Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series" for Total Divas.

