The Bellator 172 card took a major hit hours before going live, as Matt Mitrione was forced out of the main event vs. Fedor Emelianenko. The two heavyweights were set to headline the card from the SAP Center in San Jose on Spike, but Mitrione could not get cleared after developing kidney stones.

Due to illness, @mattmitrione will be unable to compete tonight at #Bellator172. @THEREALPUNK vs @PatrickyPitbull promoted to main event. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) February 18, 2017



The bout is expected to be re-booked at a later date.

Instead, Patricky "Pitbull" Freire took advantage of the spotlight, finishing Josh Thomson in the main event. Josh Koscheck, a former UFC welterweight title contender, lost his Bellator debut to Mauricio Alonso.

Results are below:

* Patricky "Pitbull" Freire def. Josh Thomson via TKO (strikes) at :40 of Round 2

* Cheick Kongo def. Oli Thompson via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

* Anatoly Tokov def. Francisco France via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of Round 2

* Veta Arteaga def. Brooke Mayo via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 4:04 of Round 3

* Mauricio Alonso def. Josh Koscheck via TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1

* Nikko Jackson def. Cesar Gonzalez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* J.J. Okanovich def. Zach Andrews via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:26 of Round 2

* Justin Tenedora def. Roque Reyes via submission (face-crank) at 4:59 of Round 2

* James Terry def. JC Llamas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Gaston Bolanos def. Abner Perez via TKO (strikes) at 4:53 of Round 1

* Martin Sano vs. Diego Herzog declared a majority draw (27-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.