- Above, PROGRESS Wrestling put out their top ten matches from 2016. The top 5 matches were Johnny Gargano vs. Mark Haskins (5), Marty Scurll vs. Mark Haskins vs. Tommy End (4), London Riots vs. War Machine (3), Mark Andrews vs. Chris Hero (2),and Marty Scurll vs. Chris Hero (1).

- Last night PWG held their Only Kings Understand Each Other show, here are the results:

* Trevor Lee def. Cody Rhodes - Apparently, during this match Trevor Lee used Dusty Rhodes' name to get heat (live reports saying Lee said "F*** Dusty Rhodes"), which Cody got upset over. Cody took to Twitter afterwards to explain the situation, saying that he has one rule and he didn't tell Lee about it, tweets are below.

* Trent? def. Rey Fenix

* Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb def. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage

* Ricochet def. Lio Rush

* Marty Scurll def. Jay White

* SuperKliq (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) def. OI4K (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & Jake Crist) in a six-man tornado tag team match.

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) def. Chuck Taylor (PWG World Championship - Sabre Jr. turned heel after the match, joining Marty Scurll to beat up Taylor, Trent made the save.)

I have ONE rule when you wrestle me or include me in interviews. I did not mention it to my opponent tonight. I apologize on my behalf... — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 19, 2017

...for the match in Reseda. 100% accidental. Folks get carried away. Apology accepted. Edited from the film. Thank you for understanding. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 19, 2017

- Wrestle Circus' Taking Center Stage will take place tonight at 7pm EST. It will be their first event on iPPV ($9.99), which you can purchase by clicking here. Here is the full card:

* Main Event #1: Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

* Main Event #2: Ringmaster Title Match: Brian Cage vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* WrestleCircus Sideshow Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Jordan Len-X

* Lady of the Ring Elimination Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Sexy Dulce vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Chelsea Green

* Big Top Tag-Team Championship Battle Royal: Guerillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad vs. Pretty Boy Killers vs. Extra Talent-ed

* Triple Threat Match: Rey Fénix vs. Shane Strickland vs. Dezmond Xavier

* Jax Dane Open Invitation: Jax Dane vs. ???

* First Time Ever: ACH vs. Jeff Cobb

* Battle of Honor: Ray "Death" Rowe vs. Donovan Dijak

* #HUGEinJapan: Scott Norton vs. Joey Ryan

