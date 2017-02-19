On the latest of Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 show, Waltman spoke with Matt Riddle. You can watch the full episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes. Here are some of the highlights:

"I was still getting emails from Kane and stuff. So I was like, yeah. I think it was right before WrestleMania last year, they hit me up probably a couple months beforehand and they were like, hey Matt, sorry it took so long, but we're going to take a pass on you. They said, not forever, of course, maybe down the road. But they said, because of your past...we don't want to take a chance. I was like alright, I completely understand."

Working with WWN, an MMA promotion in China:

"WWN MMA. That's right. I helped put that relationship together. We actually went over to China, talked to the government over there, talked to some government officials. We talked to like, the athletic board I would say and got some fights lined up. We're going to be on national television in China--first time ever. Pretty big deal. We're probably going to start doing some pro wrestling shows there that are going to be on national television as well."

Beating UFC star, Jon Jones, in high school wrestling:

"I did. Actually two different occasions. But Jon Jones, he's grown up a little bit. I've grown up a little bit. I'd still like to challenge him one day, but we'll see what happens."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.