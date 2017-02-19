- As noted earlier, Brie and Nikki took home an award at the Women's Image Awards. Above, they talk about the experience and how much they enjoyed being in a room of empowered women.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans : "Which former female Superstar would you most like to see return to WWE?" As of this writing, the results are: Kelly Kelly (22 percent), Other (18 percent), Beth Phoenix (13 percent), Stacy Keibler/Torrie Wilson (9 percent each), Michelle McCool/Kaitlyn (8 percent each), Eve (5 percent), and Melina (4 percent). It's been reported WWE has been contacting previous talent for WrestleMania.

- At the New York Toy Fair, the second series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle WWE Figures were revealed and WWE posted a gallery of which each turtle figure looks like. Leonardo is Finn Balor, Donatello is Ultimate Warrior, Michaelangelo is "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Raphael is The Rock.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.