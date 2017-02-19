- As noted earlier, Brie and Nikki took home an award at the Women's Image Awards. Above, they talk about the experience and how much they enjoyed being in a room of empowered women.
- At the New York Toy Fair, the second series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle WWE Figures were revealed and WWE posted a gallery of which each turtle figure looks like. Leonardo is Finn Balor, Donatello is Ultimate Warrior, Michaelangelo is "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Raphael is The Rock.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.