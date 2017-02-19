Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Cocoa, Florida:

Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated The Ealy Twins

* Elias Samson defeated Buddy Murphy, who worked as a babyface

* Oney Lorcan defeated Dan Matha

* Adrian Jaoude did an in-ring promo but was interrupted by Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli, who attacked until Tye Dillinger made the save

* Adrian Jaoude and Tye Dillinger defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Heidi Lovelace and NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Macey Estrella

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Killian Dain, Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe defeated Liv Morgan, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The babyfaces cleared the ring of SAnitY to end the show

