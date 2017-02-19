Thanks to Wayne Fulp for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension
* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto
* Tamina Snuka and Natalya defeated Carmella and Alexa Bliss
* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over AJ Styles and The Miz in a Triple Threat main event
