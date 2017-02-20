Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

Confirmed for tonight's show is Braun Strowman vs. Big Show but no other matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official RAW preview:

* Strowman and Big Show to battle on Raw

* Is Bayley's Raw Women's Championship victory tainted?

* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho: Best friends no more

* Who can stop Samoa Joe?

