- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

WWE Network will premiere a new "Table For 3" this coming Friday at 4:30am EST. The guests will be WWE Hall of Famers Stan Hansen, Bob Backlund and Larry Zbyszko. Below is the official synopsis:

"1970's Sports Entertainment Legends and WWE Hall of Famers Larry Zbyszko, Stan Hansen and Bob Backlund recall career highlights over dinner!"

- Tamina Snuka returned to the ring at weekend WWE live events in Canada, teaming with Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Below are a few photos from her return. She had been out of action since April 2016 with torn ligaments.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.