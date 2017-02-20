- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
"1970's Sports Entertainment Legends and WWE Hall of Famers Larry Zbyszko, Stan Hansen and Bob Backlund recall career highlights over dinner!"
- Tamina Snuka returned to the ring at weekend WWE live events in Canada, teaming with Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Below are a few photos from her return. She had been out of action since April 2016 with torn ligaments.
Proud to be representing the Samoan and Hart Legacy... ?? #Respect. @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/rQSH7p0lkm— Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 19, 2017
@TaminaSnuka made her return at #wwesaskatoon ! pic.twitter.com/QdQykGbNnh— dcrediah *POW* ?? (@dcrediah) February 20, 2017
