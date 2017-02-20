The "Fighting With My Family" movie based on Paige's wrestling family will be filming during tonight's RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As noted, WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions are partnering for the movie.

Rock has been busy working on the movie this past week, as seen below. Rock and Florence Pugh, the actress who will play the character based on Paige, were at the Staples Center earlier doing work.

With the movie filming tonight at RAW, The Rock is rumored to be appearing. Below are some of this recent posts on the movie:

Thank ya bud. Everyone's working hard. Especially the actors learning to wrestle. Hard stuff but they're doing great. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/2QwTpJzfUN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 19, 2017

I reunite with this cream puff today. We shoot our scenes in a couple of hours. He's been fantastic in the role. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/8x2i7En4Ar — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 19, 2017

Very cool to watch our amazing/bad ass @florencepugh embody the role of real life WWE Superstar Paige.

We shot some great scenes together today that reflected my real life pivotal conversations I had with Paige. Very interesting to relive and shoot those moments.

I appreciate our entire crew and actors working tirelessly on a Sunday. THANK YOU!

The 6'7 stud standing with us, is our director/writer @stephenmerchant. Brilliant filmmaker and loved worldwide. I still think he's an asshole.

We're bringing our production to rock the Staples Center tomorrow night for RAW.

#OnSet #ClockinThoseLongSundayHours #FightingWithMyFamily

