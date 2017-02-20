The Ronda Rousey "clan" just can't catch a break. Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 105, Derrick Lewis destroyed Travis Browne, earning a second round finish. Browne is the boyfriend of the former UFC champion who was finished herself last December.

In the co-main event, Johny Hendricks picked up a decision vs. Hector Lombard. The bout was his debut at middleweight after winning the UFC welterweight championship.

Lewis and Browne earned "Fight of the Night," with Paul Felder and Thiago Santos claiming "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

Complete results are below:

* Derrick Lewis def. Travis Browne via KO (strike) at 3:12 of Round 2

* Johny Hendricks def. Hector Lombard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Gavin Tucker def. Sam Sicilia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Elias Theodorou def. Cezar Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Sara McMann def. Gina Mazany via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:14 of Round 1

* Paul Felder def. Alessandro Ricci via TKO (strikes) at 4:44 of Round 1

* Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Nordine Taleb via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Randa Markos def. Carla Esparza via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Aiemann Zahabi def. Reginaldo Vieira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Thiago Santos def. Jack Marshman via TKO (spinning heel kick/strikes) at 2:21 of Round 2

* Gerald Meerschaert def. Ryan Janes via submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1

