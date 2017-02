- WWE posted the video above looking at the new WWE Elimination Chamber structure being constructed.

- RAW General Manager Mick Foley will be appearing at Steiner Sports located in the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y., this Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. You can get more details by clicking here

See Also Mick Foley On Vince McMahon Chewing Out Braun Strowman, Making Less As GM Than Working For Himself

- Chris Benoit's son David was at this weekend's WWE live event in Edmonton and tweeted the photo below from the arena:

@WWE Edmonton should be a great show pic.twitter.com/FezgoXNobu — David benoit (@RealDavidBenoit) February 19, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.