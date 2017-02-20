- Ahead of Tuesday's battle royal on SmackDown, WWE posted the video above of a 2003 battle royal on SmackDown, which was won by Triple H and Hulk Hogan.

- The 2017 WWE Payback PPV will take place on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

- The RAW brand is heading to Germany on Wednesday for four shows, starting with a live event at the ISS Dome in Dusseldorf. We would appreciate a report for these shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

