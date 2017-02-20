- Ahead of Tuesday's battle royal on SmackDown, WWE posted the video above of a 2003 battle royal on SmackDown, which was won by Triple H and Hulk Hogan.
- The RAW brand is heading to Germany on Wednesday for four shows, starting with a live event at the ISS Dome in Dusseldorf. We would appreciate a report for these shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.
