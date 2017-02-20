- WWE posted this video of super-heavyweight indie wrestlers Lakeem Bradberry and Spencer Charette at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando.
- Jonathan Davis of Korn was backstage for the weekend WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA. Davis often attends WWE events in California. Here he is with Sasha Banks and Byron Saxton:
Ofmjskdnfndkhdvmark @Korn Johnathan Davis ???? #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/ceRhjd7WWi— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 19, 2017
So awesome meeting Jonathan Davis from @Korn. One of my favorite bands and always on my workout playlist! pic.twitter.com/81RGdWseuK— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) February 19, 2017
