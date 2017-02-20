- Above is an overseas ad featuring Hulk Hogan for an insurance company (Centraal Beheer) in the Netherlands. Hogan stops a robber from stealing a purse and instead of actually hurting him, he puts on a wrestling show for the surrounding tourists.

- In celebration of President's Day, WWE posted a gallery of U.S. Presidents getting WWE makeovers. The gallery includes Abraham Lincoln (Macho Man), Bill Clinton (Ric Flair), and Barack Obama (The Rock), among others.

- WWE's youngest champions ever, Tyler Bate and Rene Dupree, took a picture together yesterday at an Over The Top wrestling show. Dupree was the first teenager to ever hold a WWE title (World Tag Team Championship) at 19, while Bate recently won the WWE UK Championship at 19, as well. By his own request, Dupree was released from the WWE in 2007 and has been working in the independent wrestling scene ever since.

