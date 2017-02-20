- Above is video from "Holy Foley" with Noelle Foley learning how to take a back body drop during training.

- As noted, WWE announced today that Diamond Dallas Page is the latest inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame class. Page tweeted the following on the honor:

Thanks so much bro! I'm so honored. https://t.co/q2bb8kc7QX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) February 20, 2017

- WWE NXT tweeted another update on Shinsuke Nakamura from the WWE Performance Center today, as seen below. Nakamura has been working NXT live events since his loss to Bobby Roode at "Takeover: San Antonio" but his TV return will be taped this Wednesday at the University of Central Florida tapings.

BREAKING: @ShinsukeN is striking this morning at the @WWEPerformCtr, getting closer to a return to the ring! pic.twitter.com/eR6NpBlrkX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 20, 2017

