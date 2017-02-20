As noted, The Rock will be at tonight's WWE RAW to film scenes for "Fighting With My Family," the movie based on Paige and her family that Rock's Seven Bucks Productions is teaming with WWE Studios for.

Rock confirmed on Twitter that the filming will take place after RAW goes off the air. He also posted this photo of Thea Trinidad, who plays the Divas Champion in the movie, in the ring with indie wrestler Tessa Blanchard, who is apparently doing stunts/ring work for Florence Pugh, the actress playing Paige.

Rock posted the following today:

Big night tonight for our hard working @Florence_Pugh. Once @WWE RAW goes off the air we shoot her big scene. #FightingWithMyFamily https://t.co/yIuP1XBPBc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 20, 2017

Puttin' in that ring work w/ @theatrinidadtmt (our Divas Champion) and @tessa_blanchard (our bad ass ring/stunt double) for their big match tonight at the Staples Center here in LA once RAW goes off the air.

For those insiders who know the wrestling business, you know how hard these two independent female wrestlers work. For those who are are new to the wrestling world when you see our movie, just know you're watching some very unique and special athletes achieve greatness in a male dominated world.

Respect is given when it's earned. Tonight, they earn it.

Get ready WWE Universe and RAW crowd. It's your night too.

#FightingWithMyFamily #SquaredCircleDNA #BloodSweatRespect #StaplesCenter #LA #RAW

