- Above is a new promo for John Cena hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th.

- As noted, WWE announced today that former World Heavyweight Champion Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:

Manager, performer, master of the Diamond Cutter, Yoga Instructor, good friend of over 25 years & now @WWE Hall of Famer. Congrats @RealDDP! pic.twitter.com/PrY68cedpV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 20, 2017

