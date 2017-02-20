The Rock and Vince McMahon made appearances for the live crowd at the Staples Center before tonight's WWE RAW went on the air in Los Angeles.

We noted before that Rock was in Los Angeles as the "Fighting With My Family" movie, based on Paige and her family, that he's working on with WWE Studios would be filming scenes after RAW goes off the air. We have updates on filming with new photos at this link and this link

Rock made his grant entrance before telling the fans about the post-show filming. Rock mentioned Paige, which brought a "si" chant from the crowd. Rock then took a shot at John Cena as he announced, "John Cena is in the movie. I'm kidding, we want a good movie!" Rock joked that Cena will text him for that jab and went on to do his signature catchphrases before bringing Vince out for just a few seconds as RAW was about to begin on the USA Network. Rock did confirm that he won't be on the RAW broadcast tonight. He also mentioned that the post-RAW segment they're filming is based on Paige defeating AJ Lee for the Divas Title.

Below are some photos and videos from the segment:

.@NextGenGirl got a nice pic of our view of @TheRock (and the WWE control station for #RAW inside Staples Center!) pic.twitter.com/oTIpC75IDK — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 21, 2017

Funny moment: Rock got walked off stage by Vince McMahon. #raw pic.twitter.com/pjcXOt9G6t — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) February 21, 2017

