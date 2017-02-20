Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro on tonight's RAW from Los Angeles to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
