- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature a Battle Royal to determine who faces WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 after Royal Rumble winner pledged allegiance to Wyatt and refused to take the title shot. Above is a promo for the Battle Royal.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Los Angeles for this week's Main Event episode:

* Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara

* Cedric Alexander and TJ Perkins vs. Noam Dar and Tony Nese

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tonight's WWE RAW from Los Angeles opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away this past Thursday at the age of 79, as seen below:

Tonight's #RAW is in memory of the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele. pic.twitter.com/xDIeBzrYup — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017

