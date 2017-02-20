- Actor and singer Skylar Astin was backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. He appears in this Fallout video with WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day and helps them come up with a new jingle for Booty-O's cereal.

Emma is featured in the latest issue of Oxygen Magazine in Australia, out now on newsstands. Emma is featured in an article that celebrates strong women.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock isn't the only big name backstage for tonight's RAW in Los Angeles as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is also in attendance, as seen in this photo with Charlotte:

??????z'n @steveaustinbsr #Raw A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.