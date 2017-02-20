Glenn Rubenstein ( @GlennRubenstein ) and Raj Giri ( @RajGiri_303 ) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- George "The Animal" Steele and Ivan Koloff pass away

- The Rock at tonight's RAW

- DDP being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

- The New Day hosting WrestleMania

And more!

