- Longtime WWE fan and TV star Mario Lopez of "Saved By The Bell" fame is backstage for tonight's RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As seen in the Fallout video above, Lopez brought son Dominic for his first WWE experience.

Xavier Woods mentioned on tonight's RAW that WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day are working on their voice-acting skills as they hope to land the roles of the hyenas in the live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney's 1994 animated hit. Director Jon Favreau recently announced the first two actors for the movie, James Earl Jones and Donald Glover. Kofi Kingston indicated that they are serious about trying to land the roles.

- As noted, WWE opened tonight's RAW with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away this past Thursday at the age of 79. They also aired the following video package during RAW:

