- Longtime WWE fan and TV star Mario Lopez of "Saved By The Bell" fame is backstage for tonight's RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As seen in the Fallout video above, Lopez brought son Dominic for his first WWE experience.
- As noted, WWE opened tonight's RAW with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away this past Thursday at the age of 79. They also aired the following video package during RAW:
In memory of George "The Animal" Steele... #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hDI6IrVK7c— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
