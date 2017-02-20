- WWE has announced announced Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher for this week's 205 Live episode. Above is a promo for the show.
Great to see the lovely @SherriEShepherd and her Family tonight before @WWE #Raw No thanks to @JawnMurray ?????? pic.twitter.com/wxuW3H0o4R— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 21, 2017
- Below is the latest Black History Month video package with several WWE Superstars discussing President Barack Obama:
WWE continues to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth honoring the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/Y1Km699aAo— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
