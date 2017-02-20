- WWE has announced announced Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher for this week's 205 Live episode. Above is a promo for the show.

- Add longtime WWE fan Sherri Shepherd to the list of celebrities in attendance for tonight's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here she is with Titus O'Neil backstage:

- Below is the latest Black History Month video package with several WWE Superstars discussing President Barack Obama:

WWE continues to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth honoring the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/Y1Km699aAo — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017

