As noted, The Rock was at WWE RAW in Los Angeles this week to film scenes for "Fighting With My Family," the WWE Studios - Seven Bucks Production film based on Paige and her family.
"Hey Punk, it's Rock, this is not a joke," The Rock said. "I'm literally calling you from the middle of the Staples Center with about 15,000 strong. I hope you can hear this, again, this is not a rib. They are chanting your name!"
The Rock then held the phone up to the crowd as they loudly chanted "CM Punk."
Punk tweeted the following in response:
Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter— Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017
Stay tuned as we will have more from the post-RAW filming soon.
