- As seen on this week's RAW, #1 contender Jack Gallagher got the best of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the end of their Fastlane contract signing. In the Fallout video above, Neville says Gallagher made the biggest mistake of his career by putting hands on the king. Neville says Gallagher now has his full attention as he looks forward to making the cockroach suffer at Fastlane.

Nia Jax picked up a squash win on RAW over a woman named Sarah Pierce. The enhancement talent was portrayed by Southern California indie wrestler Heather Monroe.

- WWE posted this photo of the new custom title plates that RAW Women's Champion Bayley had installed backstage at RAW in Los Angeles this week:

@itsmebayley new title plates are on! She addresses the #WWE Universe next! #Raw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

