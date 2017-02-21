- This Fallout video from last night's RAW features RAW Women's Champion Bayley in her first shoot with the gold. As noted, it's been announced that Charlotte Flair will get her rematch from Bayley at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
- There was a mini DX reunion backstage at last night's RAW in Los Angeles as Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was backstage visiting. Here he is with former partners Triple H and "Road Dogg" Brian James:
Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.