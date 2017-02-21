Thanks to Trevor McCleod for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in San Diego, California:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension and Aiden English

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4 Way

* Nikki Bella and Tamina Snuka defeated Natalya and Carmella

* Luke Harper and John Cena defeated Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

