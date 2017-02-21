- Above is slow motion footage of this week's WWE RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman defeat Big Show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Power of Positivity will shine on the biggest night in sports-entertainment.

As first reported by TMZ, The New Day will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33. The popular triumvirate dropped by the set of "TMZ Live" to discuss the big announcement.

What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day's larger-than-life entrance at last year's WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O's. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Find out at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 2, live on the award-winning WWE Network.