- Lince Dorado and Xavier Woods play Altered Beast in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Rusev and Sheamus also appear in the video.
- In addition to the celebrities we noted earlier, Lilian Garcia was also backstage for last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. It appears she was recording new episodes of her "Making Their Way To The Ring" podcast, which has a new interview with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi coming out. Lilian tweeted this photo from the Staples Center last night:
Blast bkstage at #Raw 2nite! Hard at work in my room doing more future interviews of amazing @WWE SS 4 my show #ToTheRing ! ???? pic.twitter.com/hQ8xvr1QKg— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 21, 2017
