- Lince Dorado and Xavier Woods play Altered Beast in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Rusev and Sheamus also appear in the video.

- There's been no word on what minor injury Naomi suffered during her SmackDown Women's Title win over Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber but she did not work the weekend SmackDown live events or last night's live event in San Diego. It will be interesting to see if Bliss gets her rematch on tonight's SmackDown. Naomi noted on SmackDown last week that she suffered the injury during the title match against Bliss but it should be noted that she did work a live event the night after Elimination Chamber.

- In addition to the celebrities we noted earlier, Lilian Garcia was also backstage for last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. It appears she was recording new episodes of her "Making Their Way To The Ring" podcast, which has a new interview with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi coming out. Lilian tweeted this photo from the Staples Center last night:

Blast bkstage at #Raw 2nite! Hard at work in my room doing more future interviews of amazing @WWE SS 4 my show #ToTheRing ! ???? pic.twitter.com/hQ8xvr1QKg — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 21, 2017

