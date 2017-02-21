Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.
On the 205 Live side for tonight, three matches have been announced - Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa, Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar and Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher.
WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview for tonight:
* A 10-Man Battle Royal will determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's opponent at WrestleMania
* Nikki Bella and Natalya will square off in a Falls Count Anywhere Match
* Will injured SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi be ready to fend off Alexa Bliss?
* How will The Usos destabilize SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha?
